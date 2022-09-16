Jaguars Host Colts in Week Two Matchup

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Colts have not won at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville since 2014.

Jags Look to Bounce Back

The Jaguars enter the matchup coming off a 28-22 loss in week one to the Washington Commanders. After a slow first half that offensively only consisted of a field goal, Jacksonville turned it around with a touchdown and field goal in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Jags recorded another touchdown and field goal. The second half scoring surge wasn’t enough as the Commanders tallied two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 275 yards and completed 24 passes on 42 attempts. Christian Kirk was Lawrence’s primary target, tallying six receptions for 117 yards.

James Robinson led the Jaguars in rushing with 66 yards on the ground on 11 carries. Travis Etienne also contributed to the running effort with 47 yards on only four carries.

Colts Seek First Win

The Colts are looking to secure their first win of the season against the Jaguars after ending in a tie against the Houston Texans in week one. Indianapolis trailed 20-3 entering the fourth quarter, but offensively exploded to tie the game at 20.

A two-yard rushing touchdown with 7:42 left from Jonathan Taylor made it a 20-13 game. Quarterback Matt Ryan led the 80-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown pass to Michael Pittman Jr. which tied the game.

Ryan threw for 352 yards and completed 32 passes on 50 attempts against the Texans. Taylor carried the team on the ground, posting 161 rushing yards on 31 carries. He earned the FedEx Ground Player of the Week, following the game. In the air, Pittman Jr. pulled in nine passes for 121 yards.

Breaking the Losing Streak

The Jaguars crushed the Colts’ chances of securing an AFC wild-card spot, last season. Jacksonville defeated Indianapolis 26-11 on Jan. 9. The Colts not only have the opportunity to break their losing streak in Jacksonville on Sunday but also avenge last season’s loss.

Kickoff in Jacksonville is set for 1 p.m.