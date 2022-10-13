Washington Commanders Travel to Chicago to Take on the Bears

Week 6 of the NFL season brings the Washington Commanders to the Windy City to face Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.

The Commanders

The Commanders aren’t exactly coming into this matchup guns blazing. A 21-17 loss against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 was their fourth straight loss, making them 1-4.

Carson Wentz

Although he is battling a bicep tendon strain, it was announced that Wentz will start as quarterback against the Bears tonight. Despite the injury, Wentz hasn’t had an above-average season. He’s had a difficult time with interceptions; he has thrown six in the last five games.

Against the Titans, Wentz completed 25 of 38 passes for a season-high of 359 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Brian Robinson

Last week, rookie running back Brian Robinson debuted for the Commanders just six weeks after he was shot twice in the leg during an attempted robbery.

There were initial concerns that he would be out for most of the season, but after being added on the roster on Saturday, Robinson carried the ball a team-high nine times for 22 yards.

Terry McLaurin & Curtis Samuel

Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin hasn’t had the strongest start, but he’s still the Commanders’ WR1. He leads the team with 326 receiving yards.

Missing most of the 2021 season due to injuries, Curtis Samuel has been a focal point for the Commanders this season. With 45 targets, 32 receptions and 281 receiving yards, Samuel will be a key player when facing the Bears.

The Bears

The Bears haven’t had an easy season either. They are coming into Week 6 with a 2-3 record, and the team with the fewest passing yards this season.

Last week, the Bears fell 29-22 to the Minnesota Vikings, but it was far from a demoralizing loss. They came back from an 18 point deficit.

Justin Fields

Fields went 15 for 21 with 208 yards with one touchdown against the Vikings. Before that, he didn’t have more than 11 completions in a game this season. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards.

Fields on key to staying calm:

.@justnfields is chill like that 🤙 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 12, 2022

David Montgomery

After missing a game against the Texans, running back David Montgomery rushed for 20 yards and caught four passes for a team-high of 62 yards against the Vikings. He also had a 9-yard touchdown.

Kickoff is at 8:15 at Soldier Field.