Alabama VS Tennessee Preview

The #3 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0) have a date this weekend with conference rival and top-10 matchup #6 Tennessee Volunteers (5-0).

Duel of Quarterbacks

Both teams come into this matchup undefeated with strong leaders at the helm.

Hendon Hooker, a sixth-year senior, has been nothing but exceptional this year for the Volunteers. Making a lot of noise for his Heisman campaign and draft stock, Hooker has done well putting his team in a position to win. Through six games, Hooker has the third-best QBR (quarterback rating) in the nation with a 90.4.

With 10 touchdowns through the air, Hooker has also dominated on the ground. He is averaging 5.1 yards per carry along with another three touchdowns on the ground.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young comes into this week’s matchup questionable after missing last week’s game. Before his injury, Young was putting up numbers that were on pace with last year’s Heisman campaign.

Through five games, Young has accounted for 14 touchdowns in the air, along with an additional three on the ground.

If Young can’t suit up this weekend, redshirt-freshman Jalen Milroe will get the nod for the Crimson Tide. Last week against Texas A&M, he was able to lead his team to a close win while throwing for 111 yards and three touchdowns. Milroe also thrives with his legs, producing 81 yards on 17 carries last week.

Key Players

Jahmyr Gibbs- Running Back, Alabama

Jahmyr Gibbs is a former Georgia Tech standout before transferring to Nick Saban and the Tide. Over the past two games, the back has run for 360 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Gibbs provides an element of explosiveness in the return and receiving game.

Jaylen Wright- Running Back, Tennessee

A sophomore, Jaylen Wright has stepped in and produced this year for the Volunteers. With Hendon Hooker slinging the ball around all game En route to his 18th straight game with a touchdown pass, Wright comes in as a change of pace to the air raid. Wright has run for 315 yards and 4 touchdowns and is a key to balancing the offense and keeping the opposing defense on their heels

Long Wait for the Tennessee Volunteers

The last time the Volunteers beat the Tide was October 21, 2006, at Neyland Stadium. Led by Arian Foster’s lone touchdown, Tennessee was able to sneak out a win 16 years ago.

It has been a long 16 years. Here is what has happened since the last time Tennessee beat the Tide back in 2006.

Twitter was only seven months old.

We were still a year away from the creation of iPhones.

Venmo, Instagram and Pinterest were not created yet.

Tennesse will look to change the script on Saturday come 3:30 when Nick Saban and his Tide will come into Neyland.