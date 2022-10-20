ECF Rematch Heat v. Celtics

On Tuesday, the NBA had its first set of games. The Miami Heat (0-1) and Boston Celtics (1-0) are set to face off on Friday, in their second games of the new season.

Moreover, the game will be a rematch of the Eastern Conference finals in the 2021-2022 season. The Celtics were able to best the Heat in a memorable seven-game series that went to the wire. Based on how both teams are constructed this season, it would not be a surprise to see these two teams battle it out in the postseason again this year as well.

Heat in First Game

The Heat started their season with a sold out crowd in Miami. The Chicago Bulls came into town and they did not get phased by the crowd of 19,ooo. In particular, shooting guard, DeMar DeRozan picked up right where he left off from last season. DeRozan was causing chaos on the court that seemed to have Miami on its heels all game. He finished the game with 37 points, scoring 28 of those in the second half.

On the other side, there were valiant efforts from Jimmy Butler, who scored 24 points, and Tyler Herro, who scored 23. Unfortunately for Miami, it ultimately fell to the Bulls 116-108.

Heat v. Celtics

After a 126-117 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, the Celtics travel to Miami on Friday. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown lit it up for 35 points each at home in Boston’s first game. The Heat will need to find a way to contain those stars for Boston for their best chance at winning.

Both teams are familiar with each other and know how to attack the weak spots. Going off last season both teams played stellar defense all season but gave up over 115 points each in their first games.

Finally, tip off is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Miami.