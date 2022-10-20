UF Soccer Looking to Pull Off Upset Against Vandy

The Florida soccer team will be big underdogs heading into Thursday’s matchup with Vandy.

Florida’s Season

UF sits at a 2-11-1 record through 14 games this season. Although this is a win percentage of just .179, the Gators actually won two of their first five games this season. Soon after this, the team went on an eight-game loss streak, which depleted its record to 2-11. However, in its most recent game, it ended the streak and picked up a 1-1 tie against Kentucky.

The Gators are looking to take some of this momentum from the previous game and use it toward Vanderbilt.

Vandy Season

Vanderbilt’s season is a different story than Florida’s. It has nine wins and just two losses to go along with three ties. Much of the team’s success is due to midfielder Raegan Kelley. Kelley, a fifth-year student, has been on the team since freshman year and has been a leader for the team for years. Kelley is leading Vandy this season with six goals and eight assists through 14 games.

How Will the Game Go Down?

Although the Commodores are likely heavy favorites entering Thursday’s matchup, the Gators have some pieces to help pull off the upset. They will likely rely on a strong game from Julianne Leskauskas, who leads the team in assists and shots on goal this year. She also is tied for most goals this season.

For Vanderbilt, it will have to rely on its usual play style to secure the victory.

A strong performance from Kelley would definitely help, as well as Rachel Deresky, who has five goals and three assists thus far in the season.