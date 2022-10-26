Buchholz football hosts Fleming Island

The Buchholz varsity football team (6-1) will host Fleming Island (4-3) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Citizens Field for a district matchup. The Bobcats are second in the 4S District 3 standings with a 2-1 mark, while the Golden Eagles rank last with a 0-3 record.

Buchholz Looks to Bounce Back

The Bobcats are coming off their first loss of the season, a 21-6 blip against Bartram Trail on Oct. 21. Throughout the game, Buchholz’s offense was shut down, only managing to get six points in the fourth quarter.

Despite the unfavorable result, Buchholz head coach Mark Whittemore was satisfied with his team’s defense. The Bobcats held the Bears, who have scored 38 or more points three times this season, to only three touchdowns during the game.

However, Whittemore also acknowledged the team’s offensive struggles. He said some of the formations were unwise leading to poor offensive production. Before the game, the Bobcats had averaged about 40 points per game this season.

Fast-Paced Week

The Bobcats will have a quicker turnaround this week, playing on a Thursday instead of a Friday. However, Whittemore believes this is beneficial for his squad as they will prepare more intensely in a shorter period.

In addition to a solid defense, Whittemore also highlighted the team’s chemistry and identity this season. He believes the team has played with grit and physicality, leading to some early success.

Whittemore said that despite having a tough matchup against Bolles next week and a potential run in the playoffs, the Bobcats are totally focused on their task at hand. He believes Fleming Island is an athletic, well-coached team that can run the ball well. Whittemore also noted Golden Eagles’ quarterback Cibastian Broughton’s dynamic game style, saying his team will need to contain him.

Golden Eagles Looking for Comeback

Fleming Island will look to bounce back after falling 38-35 to Creekside on Oct. 21. During the game, both teams traded explosive runs, but a first-quarter field goal eventually sank the Golden Eagles. The team has lost three of their last four after a 3-0 start. Two of those losses, however, have been by six points or fewer.