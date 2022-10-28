Florida Takes On Georgia in 100th Matchup

The Florida Gators face off against the Georgia Bulldogs for the 100th time on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 P.M. at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

The matchup is the 90th meeting between the Gators and Bulldogs in Jacksonville. Georgia holds a 53-44-2 all-time series advantage, but the Gators are 22-10 against the Bulldogs since 1990.

Gators Look to Bounce Back

After a week of rest and recovery, Florida faces its biggest challenge of the season thus far in the No. 1 Bulldogs. Last year, the Bulldogs dominated the Gators 34-7.

In Florida’s last game, the team fell to LSU 45-35 in front of a crowd of 90,585 in The Swamp.

Anthony Richardson led the way with 109 rushing yards on nine carries against LSU. He not only made an impact on the ground, but also in the air, completing 15 of 25 passes for 185 yards. Wide receiver Justin Shorter caught three of those passes and posted 71 receiving yards.

Florida coach Billy Napier commented on the Gators’ preparation heading into the matchup against the Bulldogs.

Georgia Keeps Rolling

The Bulldogs enter the matchup riding the momentum of a 7-0 record. The only challenge Georgia has faced this season was against the Missouri Tigers, who nearly pulled off an upset in week five. The Bulldogs responded in the following two weeks with dominant wins over Auburn and Vanderbilt.

In the Bulldogs’ 55-point shutout of the Commodores, quarterback Stetson Bennett tallied 289 passing yards and completed 24 of 30 passes. The Georgia receiving corps left its mark on the field with a balanced performance from all receivers.

Darnell Washington posted 78 yards on four receptions, while Dillon Bell posted 54 yards on five receptions. Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint also contributed 49 yards and 48 yards in the air, respectively.

https://twitter.com/GeorgiaFootball/status/1581403388524175362?cxt=HHwWhICpuZqAo_IrAAAA

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke on the impact Richardson is making this season for the Gators.

Georgia looks to extend its seven-game win streak Saturday at 3:30 P.M. against Florida. The Gators hope to earn their second top-10 win of the season.