Through the Wire Episode 6 (Week 8 Preview)

In this episode of Through the Wire, Bradley and Jamie discuss a wild week of trades around the league, preview what’s to come in Week 8 of the NFL season and discuss players to look for on the waiver wire with plenty of players on bye weeks this week.
Tags Austin Ekeler Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football football James Robinson Joe Burrow Leonard Fournette Michael Carter NFL stefon diggs Tom Brady Tyreek Hill Week 7 week 8
