Through the Wire Episode 6 (Week 8 Preview)

Bradley Shimel October 28, 2022 Fantasy Football, NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11 Views

In this episode of Through the Wire, Bradley and Jamie discuss a wild week of trades around the league, preview what’s to come in Week 8 of the NFL season and discuss players to look for on the waiver wire with plenty of players on bye weeks this week.

