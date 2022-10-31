Auburn Fires Head Coach Bryan Harsin After 21 Games

Auburn’s football head coach Bryan Harsin was fired on Monday after a rough start to the season. He becomes the shortest-tenured coach for the Tigers and the first one fired this year in the SEC, lasting only 21 games.

Breaking: Auburn has fired head coach Bryan Harsin, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/BjLTPGdggM — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2022

Harsin is still owed roughly 70% of his salary, approximately $15.97 million. He will receive half of that within the next 30 days. Harsin is also guaranteed his entire salary even if he accepts a job with another team.

Auburn Struggles Under Bryan Harsin

Harsin finished his brief coaching career at Auburn with a record of 9-12: the fewest wins from a coach since Earl Brown who only won three games from 1948-50. The Tigers are 3-5 this season and have only one win in four conference games.

Auburn is coming off a 41-27 loss on Saturday and sits tied for last in the SEC West Division. The Tigers have struggled to score this year. They rank No. 192 in the nation for points per game with 22.9 and allow nearly 30 points per game.

Harsin has faced several obstacles while leading with Auburn. He fired wide receiver coach Cornelius Williams only four games into his tenure. Harsin also fired his offensive coordinator at the end of the 2021 season and hired Austin Davis. However, less than two months after being hired, Davis resigned.

The Tigers also faced controversy surrounding their quarterback. After Bo Nix transferred to Oregon, Harsin brought in both T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford. After losing by 29 to Penn State, Harsin benched Finley while Ashford struggled and has only one win in five games under center. He has only thrown five touchdown passes and is averaging 162. 4 yards per game through the air.

What’s Next?

Auburn still has four games left in the regular season and will face Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 5. Following that, it plays Texas A&M, Western Kentucky and No. 6 Alabama.