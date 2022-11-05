Florida Takes Home 41-24 Victory Over Texas A&M

The Florida Gators paid a visit to College Station and left with a 41-24 victory over the Aggies. The Gators picked up their first SEC road win under first-year head coach Billy Napier and Florida’s first since December 5, 2020 (Tennessee). Florida improves to 5-4 and 2-4 in SEC play.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M gains their fifth straight loss, falling to 3-6 and 1-5 in SEC play. The Aggies have not lost this many games straight since 1980.

Second Half Shutout

Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller said there was “a bit of tough love” in the locker room at halftime that inspired the team to step up for the remainder of the game.

The Gator defense pitched a shutout over the Aggies in the second half. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson spoke highly of the Gator defense in their performance against Texas A&M.

Napier also expressed how proud he was of how the defense responded in the second half.

“I think we could have easily got frustrated with our defensive performance in the first half, but man, in that locker room you would never know,” Napier said. “It’s really a group that stuck together. They knew what the issues were. The ownership in each position group, being vocal about things they could do better. I think the staff did a terrific job making adjustments.”

Furthermore, Napier said that while Miller and defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. are obvious leaders among the Gator defense, there is a lot of young talent within the group that have been taking ownership. Napier had the following to say about Florida linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., and how he stepped up to fill in for former Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr.

While the defense dominated in the second half, Florida proved capable on the other side of the ball as well.

With 13:32 remaining in the third, Florida wide receiver Ja’Quavion Fraziars made an unbelievable catch for a 19-yard touchdown. The Gators took the lead 27-24.

The next score of the game came when Richardson reached freshman wide receiver Caleb Douglas for a 12-yard touchdown.

The Gators got their last score of the game when Montrell Johnson Jr. sealed the deal with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Florida’s second-half shutout paved the way to a 41-24 victory over Texas A&M.

Fight In the First

A high-scoring first quarter showcased efficient offenses for both Florida and Texas A&M, who combined for 31 points and 360 yards in the first quarter.

The Gators got on the board first with a 50-yard field goal from Florida kicker Adam Mihalek with 10:41 remaining in the first quarter.

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane responded with a 65-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. The Aggies punched it in three plays later as Achane ran in a 5-yard touchdown.

Texas A&M’s 7-3 lead did not last long, however, as the Gators scored on a 10-yard touchdown run from Richardson.

Achane scored his second touchdown of the night for the Aggies on a 5-yard pass from Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King. Following, Richardson ran in a 60-yard touchdown, bringing the Gators out in front 17-14 with 33 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

THERE GOES THAT MAN!! 🫡@GVOaant takes it 60 yards to the crib. (📺 @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/078V8gP4Xz — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 5, 2022

Richardson had the following to say about the play.

Richardson added, “I treat the 80-yard touchdown runs just like the 2-yard touchdown runs, they’re touchdowns for me.”

Texas A&M tied it up 17-17 with a 24-yard field goal from Aggies kicker Randy Bond at the start of the second quarter. Florida returned the favor with Mihalek kicking a 24-yard field goal. The Gators reclaimed the lead 20-17.

Then, Achane ran in his third touchdown of the day in what would be the last score of the game for the Aggies. Texas A&M held a 24-20 lead at the half, despite missing several key players amid a flu outbreak.

Stats to Note

Johnson Jr. rushed 22 times for 100 yards and a touchdown, while Florida running back Trevor Etienne rushed 17 times for 80 yards. Additionally, Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall led the team in receiving yards, collecting three catches for 65 yards. Florida recorded 492 yards, while Texas A&M had 413.

Achane led the Aggies in rushing, with 16 carries for 122 yards. Achane recorded two touchdowns on the ground and one receiving. Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart led the Aggies in receiving with 8 catches for 120 yards. In his fifth start of the season, King finished 23 of 45 for 279 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Richardson recorded four touchdowns against the Aggies, with two through the air and two on the ground. He threw for 201 yards and rushed for 78.

“I’ve always been able to run the ball and pass the ball and just coming out today and being successful with those things feels really good for us,” Richardson said.

This angle on Anthony Richardson's latest TD pass🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zen5eIQ5Hu — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 5, 2022

Turning Point for Richardson

Napier spoke on how Richardson’s performance against Texas A&M showcased a pivotal moment in his career.

Richardson agreed that he reached a turning point in his career in regard to how he has learned to better serve as a leader for the team.