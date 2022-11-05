Dooley’s Grades (Florida vs Texas A&M)

Pat Dooley grades the Gators after Florida’s 41-24 win at Texas A&M:

 

OFFENSE A-

First half: The Gators managed 264 yards and 20 points and Anthony Richardson did some special things including his 60-yard touchdown run. Florida only punted once but there were some odd play calls.

Second half: While Texas A&M sat out the second half of the shootout, Florida kept firing away. The call on fourth down was the right call. It just didn’t work. The offense kept plugging away with the running game and A&M for the second week in a row did not have any answers.

For the game: Richardson is a different player in true road games. He has only started twice in his career on the road and has accounted for 794 yards and eight touchdowns. The body language is different, too.

 

DEFENSE B-

First half: It was another sad performance. Texas A&M went with Haynes King at quarterback and he looked like he had started 20 straight games. Sound familiar? This incredibly bad defense allowed the Aggies 307 yards and 24 points.

Second half: OK, so that’s what I wrote at halftime. But what a second-half performance. Florida allowed only 106 yards and no points. That should take some of the heat off Patrick Toney for a week anyway. Maybe this was the day that Florida’s defense finally figured things out.

For the game: Or maybe it was just an illustration of what a hot mess Texas A&M is right now. They have lost five straight and were missing players because of a flu outbreak. I’m guessing nobody is going to feel bad for Jimbo Fisher.

 

SPECIAL TEAMS C

First half: Not much of a factor as A&M didn’t want to return kickoffs and Florida only punted once. But hats off to Adam Mihalek for a pair of field goals and Florida stuffing A&M’s one kickoff return.

Second half: I have to drop the grade a letter because of the missed 28-yard field goal, which could have been huge. But there was also a nice 28-yard punt return by Xzavier Henderson that set up what turned out to be the winning touchdown.

For the game: When the special teams were called, which was rare, Florida got the job done except for the missed field goal. The two made earlier were important because Florida did not want to have those drives without points.

 

OVERALL B+

Any SEC win is a good one. Any road SEC win is a great one. This game looked like it was heading in the wrong direction, but Florida stayed with the process and the Gators with their teammates. A&M has problems, but who cares? The Gators are now one-win away from bowl eligibility, which normally would not be a big deal but is this season for a program trying to build something.

 

 

