The Second College Football Playoff Poll

Four Big Ten teams are highlighted in this week’s College football playoff poll.

Ohio State

Ohio State is the highest-ranked Big Ten team as they are ranked second in the country.

This ranking didn’t come without backlash though as Ohio State had an understandably tough game last weekend against a (1-7) Northwestern team. Their tough game didn’t come without a viable excuse however as winds were reaching upwards of 50 miles per hour.

Ohio State’s CJ Stroud had probably his worst performance of the year passing. He went 10 for 26 with 76 yards passing. but what he couldn’t do with his arm, he did with his feet as he rushed 6 times for 79 yards including a big 44-yard run.

https://twitter.com/FTBeard7/status/1588970997298130945?s=20&t=tuKKxpf8eN0tY3tzlrL-8g

The Buckeyes could only muster three scores but the effort by Miyan Williams gave them the win as he had 111 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Ohio State looks ahead to Indiana on Saturday.

Michigan

Michigan was ranked fifth to start the college football playoff rankings. They after a loss from Tennessee and Clemson, they have jumped to the No.3 spot.

They traveled to New Jersey to take on Rutgers. The Knights came out firing in the first half and they even took a 17-14 lead into the locker room.

Michigan however didn’t let that last long as they came out of halftime and put up 28 third-quarter points, and another ten in the fourth. They did that all while shutting out the Rutgers offense.

Blake Corum had another 100-yard rushing game as he had 20 carries, 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the day.

The Wolverine defense really stepped as they had three interceptions on the day.

https://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1589078722178469888?s=20&t=tuKKxpf8eN0tY3tzlrL-8g

Michigan looks ahead to Nebraska on Saturday.

Penn State

The Nittany Lions only moved up one spot in this week’s rankings. They currently sit at the No. 14 spot.

After losing to Ohio State, Penn State bounced back winning big against Indiana this past weekend.

The offense put up almost 500 yards in total and put up 45 points. The defense also played a fantastic game as they picked off Indiana quarterbacks three times and held the Hoosier offense to 14 points.

Game Nine: Penn State 45, Indiana 14 pic.twitter.com/zIFEED8XjU — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 8, 2022

Illinois

Illinois took a disappointing loss this past weekend after being ranked for the first time in the college football playoff poll at 16.

They took on a 3-5 Michigan State team and they actually performed very well. Illinois put up over 400. yards of 0ffense but. struggled to find the endzone.

Spartans quarterback, Payton Thorne, separated his team by throwing two passing touchdowns in the third quarter.

https://twitter.com/MSU_Football/status/1589017032171065346?s=20&t=tuKKxpf8eN0tY3tzlrL-8g

Michigan State got the 23-15 victory in Champagne. Illinois is still ranked in this week’s CFP rankings as they came in at No.21.

They now look ahead to Purdue on Saturday.