LSU Looks to Continue Hot Streak Against Arkansas

The No. 7 LSU Tigers will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday at noon. The 7-2 Tigers hope to extend their three-game win streak and keep their momentum from the last month alive. Meanwhile, the 5-4 Razorbacks will look to clinch a bowl game appearance this week as they seek win number six.

Both squads have reached the top ten in the AP Poll at some point this season. The Razorbacks made it up to #10 in week three, but a subsequent three-game losing streak dropped them from the top 25 entirely. On the other hand, the Tigers have found their groove after a rough start to the season. LSU made a massive jump in the rankings this past week following a stunning 32-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

LSU Looks To Continue Rolling

Following a 24-23 loss to the Florida State Seminoles in their season opener, many discounted the Tigers as a threat early in the year. However, first-year Head Coach Brian Kelly has silenced his critics as the season has gone on. LSU has won seven of their last eight games, with their only loss coming against No. 5 Tennessee.

Brian Kelly: "I was emotional, not for myself, but for our team because I know what we looked like in January, and to see where we are today, that's pretty emotional."

LSU has received a major boost from quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels has maintained an elite level of play throughout the season, leading the Tigers both in the air and on the ground. He has thrown for 1994 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception while also leading the team in rushing yards (619) and rushing touchdowns (10).

The Tigers have also received sizable contributions from running backs Josh Williams and Armoni Goodwin. The pair has combined for 620 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. LSU’s running game has served as the primary catalyst for an explosive offensive unit that has yet to score under 20 points in a game this season.

Arkansas Seeking A Breakthrough

Turning to the Razorbacks, they started out the 2022 season red-hot. Arkansas started the year 3-0 and climbed their way up the rankings. However, it all came crashing down for them following a 23-21 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies. The Razorbacks have struggled to find their footing since then, as they have lost four of their last six games.

Came up short

Despite their recent struggles, the Razorbacks’ offense has come through for them on multiple occasions. Junior quarterback KJ Jefferson has thrown for 1981 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions on the year while running for 425 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore running back Raheim Sanders has also had a fantastic year with the Razorbacks. In just nine games, Sanders has already compiled 1101 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

While their offense has remained steady, Arkansas’s defense has floundered nearly all year long. The Razorbacks have allowed 30.4 points and 442.7 yards per game. Needless to say, they will have their work cut out for them against an electric LSU offense.

Kickoff between LSU and Arkansas is set for 12 p.m. on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.