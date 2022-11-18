Florida Volleyball takes on Kentucky

The Florida Volleyball team takes on the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats in the final home series of the season. First serve is at 4 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Florida’s two seniors, Marina Markova and Rhett Robinson, will be honored before Sunday’s match.

Senior Day

Markova is a senior outside hitter from St. Peterburg, Russia. She transferred from Syracuse this season and has left her mark on Florida’s program. Markova posted a season high 17 kills versus Arkansas on Oct. 30.

https://twitter.com/GatorsVB/status/1593710641302458375

Robinson is a graduate outside hitter from Krum, Texas. She posted a career high 32 kills against Illinois State when she played for North Texas in 2021.

Florida Gators on a Roll

The No. 10 Gators are 20-4 on the season. Florida is holding onto a five-game winning streak heading into the weekend’s matchups.

In the Gators last match against Texas A&M, the Gators took an easy 3-1 victory. Merritt Beason led the way with 15 kills, five digs, and four blocks, while Sofia Victoria contributed 13 kills and three blocks. Freshman setter Alexis Stucky delivered 40 assists, and junior libero Elli McKissock added 15 digs.

https://twitter.com/GatorsVB/status/1591581574977437696

The last time Florida played Kentucky, the Gators lost in three sets in Lexington.

Kentucky Keeps Winning

The Wildcats have only dropped one match in the last 13 games and are riding a six-game winning streak. In Kentucky’s last match against the Tennessee, the Wildcats pulled out a 3-1 win over the Volunteers.

Reagan Rutherford and Adanna Rollins dominated with 16 kills and 15 kills each. Meanwhile, Emma Grome added 56 assists and Azhani Tealer posted eight blocks.

The Gators face off against Kentucky Saturday at 4 p.m. EST.