Florida and Ole Miss Volleyball Weekend Matchups

This weekend, the Florida Gators volleyball team will be traveling to Mississippi for back-to-back matches against Ole Miss on Friday and Saturday to close out regular-season play. Ole Miss is currently not ranked, and the Gators are ranked No. 12 and have a 13-3 SEC record.

Wrapping up the regular season this week ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/5eMzfAcs7l — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) November 21, 2022

Matchups Throughout the Years

The first match between the Gators and Ole miss was in 1985. Since then, Florida has won 56 times against Mississippi. The Gators have only lost twice, most recently in 1989. Currently, the Gators have a win streak of 51 matches. Florida has an away record of 27-2, leaving them to have a home record of 26-0.

Their last matchup was in October of 2021 when the Gators won in straight sets, 3-0.

Last Time Out: Florida

In the Gators last match Sunday, they played against then No. 18 Kentucky where the Wildcats swept Florida in three sets. During the game, Merritt Beason had 12 kills and two blocks. Beason has continued to be a game leader many times this season. This was her 18th match this season with double-digit kills. Marina Markova had nine kills and one block, Gabbi Essix had seven kills and three blocks, and Sofia Victoria had six kills. In total, the Gators had 39 kills, seven blocks and four aces.

Kentucky and Florida are both 13-3 in conference play and are currently tied in the running for Volleyball SEC Champion. So far, Kentucky has held at least a share of the title since 2017, splitting it with the Gators in 2017 and 2019. How both of these teams perform this weekend determines who will be the champion or if the two will share the title once again. Kentucky is playing against South Carolina next.

Last Time Out: Ole Miss

Last week, Ole Miss traveled to Athens to matchup against Georgia. The Bulldogs took the win after the matchup went to five sets. The match ended with a score of 3-2. The Ole Miss game leaders were Anna Bair, who had a total of 17 kills and one block. Samantha Schnitta had 14 kills and one block, which marks the fifth match in a row where she has double-digit kills. Vivian Miller had 12 kills and Sasha Ratliff had nine kills and three blocks. Overall, Ole Miss had 64 kills, eight blocks and six aces.