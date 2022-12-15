Gators Hoops Dominate Ohio

The Florida Gators (7-4) defeated the Ohio Bobcats (5-5) 82-48 in their matchup at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. This was their fourth meeting in history, with Florida now holding a 3-1 lead in the series. Florida needed this bounce-back win after a tough loss to UCONN. The Gators dominated from tip-off and were outstanding on both sides of the ball. They ended with four players in double figures.

Gators Bounce Back

The Gators came into this game with redemption on their mind. After a significant loss to Uconn at home last week, they needed to get back in the win column with conference play beginning in the coming weeks. Florida started this game off efficiently on offense and tough on defense. Kowacie Reeves made it clear that his offensive skill set is must watch. He came off the bench and led the team with 20 points. Alex Fudge secured his second double-double of the season finishing the game with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

As a team, Florida’s numbers drastically improved from their last game. Offensively, they shot 45% from beyond the arc and went 16-21 at the free-throw line. On defense they showed improvements in their transition defense, holding the Bobcats to only 48 points in the game.

The Gators will now have a few days to prepare for a tough game against Oklahoma. Colin Castleton had another quiet night, so they may look into how they can involve him more in the offense. The Sooners are a much more talented team than Ohio and pose more physicality. This will require Florida’s big men to step up.

Up Next For Both Squads

The Ohio Bobcats will look to redeem themselves when they take on the Stetson Hatters later this week.

The Florida Gators are competing in the Jumpman Invitational next Tuesday. They’ll face the Oklahoma Sooners in a big-time non-conference matchup.