Florida Men’s Basketball Defeats LSU on the Road

The Florida men’s basketball team evened out their conference record at 2-2 after defeating the LSU Tigers Tuesday night.

Colin Castleton led the Gators’ offense with 18 points in their 67-56 win.

A Stout Florida Defense

The Gators’ defense forced 15 turnovers that led to 23 points for Florida and held LSU to just 32.2% from the floor.

They also held the Tigers to 5-for-28 from deep and 0-for-11 in the second half.

Gators’ Offense Prevailed

LSU forward KJ Williams, the league’s No. 2 scorer, was unable to stop Colin Castleton. Out of Castleton’s 18 points, 13 were scored in the second half against Williams.

And despite going just 3-6 from the field, he drew a dominating 10 fouls and went 12-15 from the line.

A pair of fifth-year seniors, Kyle Lofton and Myreon Jones, had eight points each, while Kowacie Reeves contributed 11 of his own to the Florida offense.

Forward Alex Fudge was a familiar face to the Tigers, as he played for the Purple & Gold during the 2021-2022 season before transferring to Florida – his home state. He put up seven points and three rebounds against his former team.

Trailing Early

Florida fell behind by as much as eight early on, but were able to cut the Tigers’ lead to three by halftime.

At half

Castleton gave the Gators the lead after a pair of free throws early in the second half, which would eventually grow to become an 11-point advantage.

LSU went on a late run to get within seven, but Castleton took it upon himself to put them away, scoring Florida’s last seven points himself.

Looking Ahead

With this win, Todd Golden earned his first SEC road victory and has won back-to-back conference games – with another coming up Saturday against Missouri.

Tip-off in the O’Dome against the No.20-ranked Tigers is set for 4:30 p.m.

Florida men’s basketball will be looking to improve to 10-7 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.