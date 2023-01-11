Heat Edge Thunder with Perfect Night at Free-Throw Line

Share Facebook

Not only did the Miami Heat edge the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111 Tuesday night, but the team made NBA history in the victory.

The Heat went 40-40 at the free-throw line against the Thunder. The previous record was set by the Utah Jazz back in 1982 when the team went 39-39 at the line against the Portland Trailblazers.

The Heat Bringing the Heat

Miami was led behind a stellar performance from Jimmy Butler. Butler finished with 35 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Additionally, Max Strus added 22 points and seven rebounds while Victor Oladipo recorded 19 points off the bench. Despite the absence of starters Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry, the Heat came out with a one-point victory.

JIMMY BUTLER'S AND-1 WINS THE GAME AND GIVES THE @MiamiHEAT A NEW NBA-RECORD OF 40 FREE THROWS WITHOUT A MISS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AZMDhUbWf8 — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2023

In the final moments, Butler converted a layup while drawing a foul on the play. He made the free throw to put the Heat up 112-111 with 12.9 seconds left. The Thunder had a chance to answer and win the game, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a three-pointer with five seconds remaining.

Alexander led the Thunder in scoring with 26 points with four rebounds and four assists.

What’s Next for the Heat?

Despite a rough start to the season, Miami has won six out of their last nine games and will look to stay hot against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. The Heat’s next two matchups will be against the Bucks, with both games being played in Miami. Milwaukee has won three out of their last four games and are coming off a 111-107 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday. They’ll face the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night.

Moreover, the Heat will have to find a way to contain Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is averaging 31.7 points per game with 11.8 rebounds per game and has a chance to win his third MVP award.

Tipoff on Thursday is set for 7:30 p.m. in Miami. Herro, Lowry and Adebayo are all currently day-to-day and their status for the game is unknown.