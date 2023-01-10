Georgia Goes Back-to-Back; Can they three-peat?

Share Facebook

After the Georgia Bulldogs’ monster win over TCU Monday night, the focus quickly shifts to next season. Let’s take a look at the Bulldogs’ chances at a third straight national championship.

https://twitter.com/GeorgiaFootball/status/1612659501630619651?s=20&t=04YTp6YZXAHH9mnEblS4Pw

Stetson Bennett

Perhaps the most notable name who will not be returning next season is Georgia’s veteran leader, Stetson Bennett. The quarterback led the Bulldogs to two national championships and will test his luck in the NFL draft. The replacement will likely be Carson Beck, who will be entering his junior year at Georgia.

“He’s gotta go. He’s 25 years old!” Kirby Smart shared a story of his son crying before the game about Stetson Bennett leaving 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GnSxWtBYIP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 10, 2023

Who Else is Leaving?

Another major name who will be entering the NFL draft is defensive lineman Jalen Carter. Carter, who is expected to be taken extremely early in the draft, made a huge impact in each game he played in and will be a tough loss for Georgia. Luckily for the Bulldogs, defensive lineman Bear Alexander will likely be his replacement. As a freshman, Alexander tallied two sacks in five games played, including one in the national championship.

Another Bulldog who will be tough to replace is linebacker Nolan Smith. Smith, who is projected as a late first round pick, was an emotional leader for Georgia before getting injured mid-season. His replacement will most likely be Mykel Williams. With the departure of these leaders, head coach Kirby Smart knows next season will be tougher than this year.

Next Year’s Schedule

Although many stars are leaving Georgia for the NFL draft, the Bulldogs are the early favorite to win another national championship, according to PointsBet. The Bulldogs’ non-conference portion of their schedule includes games against UT Martin, Ball State, UAB and Georgia Tech. No game will be a walk in the park, but Georgia’s schedule helps them begin as early favorites for next year’s College Football Playoff.

It is unknown how the new players will perform for the Bulldogs, especially at the quarterback position. However, judging from recent success, Georgia could very well find themselves competing for a third straight national championship.