Gators Land Baylor OL Transfer Micah Mazzccua

The Gators didn’t find much transfer portal success early in the offseason, but they are beginning to catch their stride. With two years of eligibility left, Baylor interior offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua is a huge acquisition for Florida in the trenches.

Mazzccua’s Background

Mazzccua graduated high school as part of the 2020 class. He is from Baltimore, Maryland, and played his high school ball at St. Frances Academy. Coming out of high school, he was a 3-star recruit. Mazzccua was widely regarded as one of the best offensive lineman in the NCAA transfer portal. He played mostly left guard for Baylor, and he had a very fruitful two-year career. The Gators were competing with multiple other Power 5 schools for his commitment, including Auburn and Nebraska. The Gators made a late push after a Jan. 7 visit.

Baylor OL transfer Micah Mazzccua during his #Gators official visit. pic.twitter.com/2eeQdaJjkl — Corey Bender (@Corey_Bender) January 7, 2023

What the Addition Means for the Team

Over the past few months, the Gators have been on the wrong side of the transfer portal environment. Of all Power 5 schools, Florida has the second most players leaving via the transfer portal with 22. They badly need to rebuild their core through transfers and high school recruits.

Of the five offensive line starters in 2022, the Gators have lost four. Right tackle Michael Tarquin and left guard Ethan White have both entered the transfer portal. Right guard O’Cyrus Torrence and left tackle Richard Gouraige have both declared for the NFL draft. That leaves center Kingsley Eguakun with very few other experienced linemen. The Gators have done well so far to replenish the offensive line. Knijeah Harris, Bryce Lovett and Roderick Kearney are already enrolled and recent commit Caden Jones adds depth at the tackle position.

Mazzccua adds much-needed seniority to the line, just like Torrence did last season. The Florida ground game looks to be on track for another strong season.