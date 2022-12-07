Several Gators enter transfer portal; Dexter to play in bowl game

A number of Florida Gators have officially entered the transfer portal following its opening on Dec. 5. Over 1,000 players in FBS have expressed their interest to move schools with that number expected to rise.

Gators in the portal

Departures are nothing new to the Gators as of recently. Florida has over 20 players who have either been dismissed, declared for the draft or entered the transfer portal following the season’s conclusion.

Offensive tackle Josh Braun and running back Nay’Quan Wright have allegedly already found new homes. Braun will remain in the SEC and join the Arkansas Razorbacks. Wright is likely to join Georgia Tech. He rushed for 190 yards on 47 attempts and appeared in seven games this season.

Several other notable offensive names have joined Wright and Braun in the transfer portal. RB Lorenzo Lingard and WR Daejon Reynolds announced their decisions on Tuesday. Both saw limited playtime under new coach Billy Napier.

https://twitter.com/DaejonReynolds/status/1599829383832776705?s=20&t=jQ2vngTgc3HeWRvqT9OoJQ

A heap of four-star defensive recruits also entered the portal on Wednesday. Among them are DL Jalen Lee, safety Donovan McMillon, linebackers Chief Borders and David Reese and corner Kamar Wilcoxson.

Lee started three games at nose tackle but saw limited playtime after losing his starting spot to sophomore Desmond Watson. He still appeared in all 12 games for Florida.

McMillon saw most of his action on special teams and reeled in 20 tackles (12 solo) for the Gators.

https://twitter.com/donovanmcmillo3/status/1598824933278175232?s=20&t=jQ2vngTgc3HeWRvqT9OoJQ

Former ESPN 300 recruit Chief Borders joined his fellow teammates in the portal on Wednesday. Similar to McMillon, the redshirt freshman saw limited action on the field and was mostly used on special teams.

BREAKING: Florida LB Chief Borders tells me he has entered the transfer portal. The 6’4 243 LB from Carrollton, GA was ranked as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. Held 50+ offers including Auburn, Georgia, and others.https://t.co/U7u1XDixSN pic.twitter.com/nFLP9Mk8An — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 5, 2022

Gervon Dexter

Dexter has not missed a game in his three seasons at Florida. The third-year defensive tackle has been one of the few bright spots for the Gators defensively this season. The Lake Wales product started all 12 games this season in which he totaled 50 tackles, four QB hurries, two sacks and an interception.

Dexter declared for the draft in a statement he posted on twitter on Monday. “Ever since I made my commitment to the University of Florida, the time I have spent with the Orange and Blue is something I will cherish forever,” he said.

https://twitter.com/GervonDexter/status/1599824866940620800?s=20&t=jQ2vngTgc3HeWRvqT9OoJQ

Dexter is one of five Gators to declare for the draft following the season (Torrence, Richardson, Shorter and Miller). It was expected the 45-38 loss to FSU would be his last game in the Orange and Blue, but Dexter will put on his jersey one last time in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Dexter confirmed it on Twitter.