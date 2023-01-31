Arkansas Set to Host Texas A&M

Share Facebook

The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-7, 3-5 SEC) host the Texas A&M Aggies (15-6, 7-1 SEC) Tuesday night in a SEC matchup.

Razorbacks Recent Struggles

The Razorbacks, who are 0-5 on the road this season, return home to Fayetteville after a 67-64 loss to the No. 11 Baylor Bears in Waco on Saturday. Junior guard Ricky Council IV led the team with 25 points in the contest. Though, it wasn’t enough as the Razorbacks squandered a six-point halftime lead.

The Razorbacks have struggled to fulfill expectations coming into this season. After securing one of the top incoming freshman classes, the Razorbacks were expected to be a contender. The team entered the season ranked 10th but slowly fell out of the rankings after losing five games in January. It hasn’t helped that standout freshman guard Nick Smith has been sidelined with a knee injury, only appearing in five games this season. Arkansas looks to right the ship against the Aggies and they’ll have their home crowd behind them. The Razorbacks are 11-1 at Bud Walton Arena on the year.

Surprising Aggies

On the other hand, Texas A&M continue to exceed expectations. After suffering five losses in their non-conference schedule, the Aggies have won nine of their last 10 games and are currently tied for second place in the SEC with No. 2 Tennessee. The red-hot Aggies look to improve to 5-2 on the road this season in front of an always rowdy Fayetteville crowd.

Texas A&M comes into Arkansas riding high after back-to-back wins in-conference over Auburn and Vanderbilt. Senior guard Tyrece Radford erupted for 30 points in the team’s victory at Auburn while Henry Coleman III led the Aggies with 18 points and six rebounds in a home win over Vanderbilt.

The two teams tipoff Tuesday night at 7 p.m.