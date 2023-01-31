Trent Whittemore Talks Transfer to UCF, NIL

Share Facebook

Former Florida wide receiver Trent Whittemore announced his commitment to UCF earlier this month after entering the transfer portal as a graduate student back in November. The Gainesville native joined the laundry list of Gator players to transfer from Florida this offseason. Whittemore still has two years of eligibility left, as he redshirted his freshman year and utilized his COVID-19 extension year.

Excited to continue my career as a UCF Knight! #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/5q6ZL2AM1e — Trent Whittemore (@trentt_whitt) January 7, 2023

Whittemore joined Sport Scene to discuss his decision to transfer to UCF, what the NIL provides for players and more.

Whittemore said that his decision to transfer came to him after much thought and prayer throughout the season, as well as discussion with his friends and family. With plenty of options to choose from, he said he landed on UCF because of the relationship he has with the coaching staff. He noted that he has known UCF head coach Gus Malzahn since high school and has a great relationship with him. He also noted his relationship with newly hired offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw and wide receivers coach Grant Heard.

NIL

Whittemore also gave his opinion on the NIL and the controversy surrounding it. He said that from the perspective of a player, NIL is “tremendous.” Whittemore believes that players who contribute to the multi-billion-dollar industry, that is NCAA football, deserve to see some of that money. He continued, explaining that money is not guaranteed at the next level, as not every college player finds success in the NFL. He thinks the NIL is amazing for players and enjoys seeing them “get what they deserve compensation-wise.”