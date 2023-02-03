Gators Women’s Basketball Head to Oxford to Face the Rebels

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Gator women’s basketball team will hit the road to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on the Ole Miss Rebels Sunday with tipoff set for 4 p.m.

Run It Back

The Gators defeated Texas A&M 61-54 Thursday night. Florida had three players score in double figures. Nina Rickards had 10 points, KK Deans scored 12 points and Ra Shaya Kyle put in 13 points. Kyle also snagged a career-best 17 rebounds, helping her team outrebound the Aggies 42-35. The Gators outscored Texas A&M 40-18 in the paint, contributing to their victory. Florida’s defense accounted for 21 turnovers which led to seven steals, three of which came from Deans.

The Series

The last time the Gators and Rebels met was in March 2022 for the SEC tournament quarterfinal. Ole Miss eliminated Florida from the tournament with a 70-60 win. Shakira Austin led the Rebels with 27 points while Florida’s Zippy Broughton was the leading scorer for the Gators, scoring 26.

Looking Forward

Florida will try to break their three-game road losing streak, falling to Auburn, Tennessee and Kentucky in January. The Rebels will look to rebound from their loss against Tennessee Thursday night. Logistically, the Gators have the edge, as their 72 points per game average is more than the Rebels’ 55.4.

Florida is 14-8 when they reach the 55-point mark. Deans and Rickards are two impact players to watch for the Gators. Deans averages 13.9 points and 3.6 assists per game. Rickards comes close with an average of 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Madison Scott leads the Rebels in rebounds, with an average of 8.7 boards per game. Snudda Collins is also a player to watch for Ole Miss, accounting for a 30% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Rebs can't find the comeback magic in Knoxville. Back at home Sunday. pic.twitter.com/tOMqeUHjzt — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) February 3, 2023

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. in Oxford on Sunday.