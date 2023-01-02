Gator Women’s Hoops Beats Texas A&M
Steve Russell
January 2, 2023
Basketball, Gators Women's Basketball
14 Views
The Florida women’s basketball team squares its SEC record at 1-1 after beating Texas A&M on the road 55-48 on Sunday.
The Gators, now 12-3 on the season, had three players in double figures led by Nina Rickards with 14 points followed by Ra Shaya Kyle with 12 and Alberte Rimdal with 10. Florida held the Aggies to just 41 percent shooting for the contest and forced 13 turnovers that resulted in 13 Gator points.
Ailiyah Patty led the Aggies with 15 points. They fall to 0-2 in SEC play and to 5-7 overall.
Gator coach Kelly Rae Finley was pleased with her team’s effort.
“I liked our team’s effort and I liked our ability to finish down the stretch. Something we’ve been working on is we have to learn how to win. We have to learn how to win in this league and I like how we finished.”
Up next for the Gators a road match up Thursday night at Arkansas.
Check Also
Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …
During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …
The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …
The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …
With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …
GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …
Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …
The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …
The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …
NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …
With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …
Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …
The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …
The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …
It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …
The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …
The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …
In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …
The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …
Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …
Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …
The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …
It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …
The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …
On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …
The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …
The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …
The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs escaped the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP Semifinal at …