Gator Women’s Hoops Beats Texas A&M

The Florida women’s basketball team squares its SEC record at 1-1 after beating Texas A&M on the road 55-48 on Sunday.

The Gators, now 12-3 on the season, had three players in double figures led by Nina Rickards with 14 points followed by Ra Shaya Kyle with 12 and Alberte Rimdal with 10. Florida held the Aggies to just 41 percent shooting for the contest and forced 13 turnovers that resulted in 13 Gator points.

Ailiyah Patty led the Aggies with 15 points. They fall to 0-2 in SEC play and to 5-7 overall.

Gator coach Kelly Rae Finley was pleased with her team’s effort.

“I liked our team’s effort and I liked our ability to finish down the stretch. Something we’ve been working on is we have to learn how to win. We have to learn how to win in this league and I like how we finished.”

Up next for the Gators a road match up Thursday night at Arkansas.