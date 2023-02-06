High School Boys Basketball District Tournament Preview

Share Facebook

Boys High School Basketball districts officially begin today. The Chiefland Indians boy’s basketball team will take on the Dixie County Bears today at 5 p.m. The game will take place at Bronson Middle/High School.

Further district games will continue Tuesday.

Chiefland So Far

The Chiefland Indians have a 14-9 record this season. They’ll be entering the districts with a 2-0 advantage from the last two encounters with Dixie County.

During their first meeting, the Indians got a 53-44 win against the Dixie County Bears.

At their following meeting, Chiefland had a massive 62-29 sweep against the Bears.

On Wednesday, Chiefland took down Fort White, 59-46. Chiefland will be looking to make it four straight wins tonight.

Dixie County So Far

Dixie County basketball dropped their last game to Oak Hall, 59-36. Although their record against the Chiefland Indians hasn’t been as successful, there could be potential for things to turn around during tonight’s game.

Team Scoring Averages

Dixie County

Q1: 13.7

Q2: 11.8

Q3: 9.9

Q4: 10.6

Final: 45.5

Chiefland

Q1: 11.3

Q2: 14.0

Q3: 11.0

Q4: 13.9

Final: 55.3

Players to Follow

There are some strong players coming into the district tournament. St. John Lutheran’s PF Isaac Texidor (19.0 PPG) and PG Nick Sacco (15.4 PPG) have each had stellar seasons. Texidor improved his points average by about 12 points per game from his junior season. They’ll be back in action during their first district playoff game Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Countryside Christian.

Also at the top of their game, Redeemer Christian’s duo of Andrew Parker (14.1 PPG) and Andrew Powers (11.7 PPG). They enter Tuesday’s game against Cornerstone Academy having won five of their last seven.

