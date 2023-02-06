SEC Women’s Hoops Preview

Share Facebook

The SEC is firing on all cylinders with an action-packed week of women’s basketball.

Tennessee at Mississippi State

Tonight at 7 p.m., the Tennessee Lady Vols travel to Mississippi to take on the Bulldogs in the first SEC matchup of the week.

The Vols hold an overall record of 17-8 but are sitting at 9-1 in SEC contests. Tennessee is coming off of a strong bounce-back win over a tough Ole Miss squad after losing to No. 3 LSU.

Mississippi State finds itself as one of the first teams out on selection Sunday. While they have an overall record of 15-7, they are struggling with conference play and have lost five out of nine games to SEC opponents.

Mississippi State needs to bring home a win this week if they want to make a return to the NCAA tournament.

Alabama at Kentucky

Resuming this week’s action, on Thursday at 7 p.m., the Kentucky Wildcats host the Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats have had a mess of a season so far, sitting at an overall record of 10-12. They’ve dropped eight out of 10 in conference games. Kentucky’s March Madness dreams will likely have to take a back seat until next season.

Their opponent, on the other hand, finds themselves projected to be somewhere around an eight seed in the NCAA tournament, as of now. The Crimson Tide hold an impressive record of 17-6 and sit in the fifth spot in SEC play.

Alabama looks to build on their current momentum after a hard fought win over the Missouri Tigers.

Mississippi State at Florida

The Florida Gators return home to the O’Dome Thursday at 7 p.m. to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Historically, the Bulldogs and the Gators have been incredibly even opponents. In their 52 total matchups, the teams have split the series even at 26 wins a piece.

The Gators have struggled to find their stride this season. Standing at an overall record of 14-9, Florida has dropped seven out of 10 in-conference matchups. Florida is currently not in a position to secure a spot in the NCAA tournament and is not even one of the first four out.

This matchup consists of two teams that desperately need a win.

South Carolina at Auburn

The Gamecocks travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers Thursday at 8 p.m.

South Carolina’s season, so far, has been nothing but special. Standing at a perfect record of 23-0, the Gamecocks are the clear-cut No. 1 seed and favorite to win the NCAA tournament. South Carolina standout Aliyah Boston has balled out this season. She leads the Gamecocks week-by-week averaging 13.5 and 10.

Auburn, unlike their opponents, have had a somewhat rocky season so far. The Tigers have an overall record of 13-9, and find themselves at 3-7 in conference matchups. Auburn looks to shock the college basketball world this week by defeating No. 1 South Carolina.

Arkansas at Vanderbilt

Capping off this week’s SEC women’s basketball play, Arkansas will travel to Nashville Thursday at 9 p.m. to take on Vanderbilt.

The Razorbacks have found success this season, but have struggled against in-conference opponents. Standing at an overall record of 18-7, five of Arkansas’s seven losses have come against SEC teams.

Vanderbilt has found little to no success this season, in or out of conference. They hold an overall record of 10-14, and have lost nine out of their total 10 games t0 SEC opponents this season.

Arkansas, who still has hopes to make the tournament, has a lot to play for this week while Vanderbilt’s season is likely coming to an end.

