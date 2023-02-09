No. 3 Alabama dismantles Florida Men’s Basketball 97-69

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Alabama men’s basketball team (21-3) blew out the Florida Gators (13-11) 97-69 on Wednesday night. Freshman forward Brandon Miller dropped 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Bama to the win. Colin Castleton was the Gators’ leading scorer with 29 points. This game wasn’t close at any point and showed just how much of a force Alabama is in the SEC.

Gators Down Big Early

From the tip, this game got out of hand. Alabama’s offense could not stop scoring and it was through a multitude of players. Alabama guard Mark Sears scored 10 points in the first half to contribute to their nearly 30 point lead. On the defensive end, they weren’t giving the Gators any easy shots. Florida shot 23% from the field and an astonishing 0% from the three.

Colin Castleton seemed to be the only player on the Gators who could establish an offensive game. He entered halftime with 13 points, having over half the team’s points.

Alabama continues their dominance

The Gators opened the half showing more life than they did in the first 20 minutes. Castleton was still scoring the ball and they were playing tougher defense. However, they were no match for the Crimson Tide. Freshman Brandon Miller was incredible on offense. He showcased exactly why he is one of the best players in the nation. Whether it was drives to the basket or shots from the perimeter, he couldn’t be stopped.

This game in its entirety showed just how much better Alabama is than everyone else in the SEC. The Gators have came close against teams like Kentucky and Auburn, but couldn’t keep up with Alabama.

Up Next For Both Squads

Florida welcomes in Vanderbilt to the O’Dome this Saturday. The Commodores just upset Tennessee off of a buzzer beater.

Alabama faces their rival Auburn on Saturday. They’ll look to remain unbeaten in SEC play.