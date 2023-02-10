Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Preview Super Bowl LVII

Share Facebook

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are both poised to lead their respective teams into State Farm Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. Mahomes, who just won his second MVP, will be looking to add another ring to his already astonishing resume. Meanwhile, Hurts will be thinking he should’ve won MVP with an impressive season of his own; he’ll be looking to prove voters wrong at Super Bowl LVII.

Jalen Hurts

If anybody has followed Jalen Hurts’ career, they’ll know he’s not necessarily concerned with individual accolades. The 24-year-old led the Eagles to a 14-3 record (14-1 as starter) while throwing for 22 touchdowns and running for 13. Hurts also boasted a passer rating of 101.5, which ranked third in the NFL.

Hurts paid homage to both of his Alma Maters, Alabama and Oklahoma, for being in the position he’s in.

Hurts is no stranger to the grind. From being benched in the national championship, to starting in the Super Bowl, Hurts says he’s remained diligent throughout the entire process.

Hurts remains locked in ahead of the biggest game of his career. The Houston native wants to remain true to himself and his work before Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes

The Texas Tech alum is no stranger to the big moment. He practically showcases a Hall of Fame resume and is playing in his third career Super Bowl.

Mahomes threw for a career-high 5,250 yards on the season and accounted for 41 touchdowns through the air, despite losing Tyreek Hill in the offseason. Mahomes will want to break a curse of 9 QB’s who’ve lost the big game after winning MVP. If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, Mahomes would become the first QB ever to win two Super Bowls and two MVPs in their first six seasons.

However, Mahomes isn’t concerned about his legacy and is keen on living in the moment.

The 27-year-old has seen both results after playing in the Super Bowl. Mahomes uses the feeling after losing to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV as motivation.

Mahomes isn’t taking this opportunity for granted. He said these games get more special as he gets older.

Super Bowl LVII

Hurts and Mahomes will battle for a chance at NFL immortality on Sunday, Feb. 12.