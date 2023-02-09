NFL Coaches Talk Super Bowl LVII

Share Facebook

Super Bowl weekend is back. Super Bowl LVII will feature the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Philadelphia Eagles. This will be Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons. Meanwhile, the Eagles’ Nick Sirianni will make his debut as a head coach in the Super Bowl. Both coaches are optimistic about clenching the NFL Championship title, but it all falls down to the best of the best.

Andy Reid on the Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are coming into this game having one of the league’s best offensive play. Though they had a stumble during the divisional rounds with Patrick Mahomes facing an high-ankle strain, they still managed to dominate the Bengals to secure the NFC title and advance to the Super Bowl.

Reid, whose in his 10th season with the Chiefs, has completely transformed Kansas City’s football franchise for the better. Prior to joining the Chiefs in 2013, Reid coached the Eagles for 14 years. Reid will be the fifth NFL coach in history to play against his former team. Coming into Sunday’s game, he said the biggest key to winning is focus.

Nick Sirianni on the Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles will be making their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history under head coach Nick Sirianni. Prior to joining the Eagles in 2021, Sirianni served as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. This season, he led the team to an exceptional 16-3 record.

Though this is Sirianni’s first Super Bowl appearance, he has tunnel vision regarding the big game. He said the key to clenching the title is avoiding distractions.

Expectations

The stage is set and both teams are in Glendale, Arizona, preparing for one of the most highly anticipated events in sports. The Eagles are coming into the game as a 1.5 point favorite. Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes led the league last year in passing yards and has been consistent this year as well. Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts has been a stud this season, finishing third in total offense with 389.1 yards and scoring 28.1 points. Kickoff Sunday is at 6:30 p.m.