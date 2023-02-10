Gators Lax Opens 2023 Season Against No. 17 Michigan

Share Facebook

The Gators lacrosse team opens its 2023 season against the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday at noon. The No. 7 ranked Gators were unanimously chosen as the preseason favorite in the 2023 American Athletic Conference preseason coaches’ poll.

Gators on the Preseason Poll Rankings

Last season, Florida finished the regular season with a 17-5 record and finished No. 7 in the final IWLCA poll. The Gators won the AAC regular season and tournament titles and reached the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Championship for the second straight season.

Florida has won 11 consecutive conference regular season championships and eight straight conference tournament titles.

Six Gators were voted and named to the 2023 AAC Women’s Lacrosse Preseason All-Conference Team, including unanimous votes for Emma LoPinto, Danielle Pavinelli and Sarah Reznick. Other Gators included on the team are Catherine Flaherty, Emily Heller and Tayler Warehime.

The Gators also had two unanimous votes for Preseason Attacker of the Year (Danielle Pavinelli) and Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year (Sarah Reznick).

Reznick returns to Florida for her fifth year as goalkeeper. She collected her 400th career save against Maryland in the final game of 2022. Reznick currently holds a career save percentage of .510 and has tallied an average of 8.51 goals against in her collegiate career.

Head coach Amanda O’ Leary is excited to coach her experienced roster.

Offensively Dominate

The Gators return 98.6% of their point production from the 2022 season. The offense is led by Danielle Pavinelli (73g, 26a), Emma LoPinto (63g, 34a), Maggi Hall (37g, 17a), Emily Heller (31g, 8a), Ashley Gonzalez (30g, 29a) and Paisley Eagan (25g, 14a).

Tayler Wareheim is a fifth-year attacker transfer from University of North Carolina. For the Tar Heels, she recorded 11 goals, four assists and 15 points. She scored on 11 of her 18 shots on target. Prior to Florida, Wareheim was a team captain for the Tar Heels during their 2022 National Championship run.

Other transfers include Madison Waters from the University of Southern California. At USC she was named 2021 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. Emily Diaz, a transfer from Bryant University, set the single-season record for draw controls during the 2022 season (138 DCs).

The Game

Florida hosts Michigan at home with the game set to start at noon.

The Wolverines finished 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten last season but come into the matchup ranked No. 17, according to the Inside Lacrosse/IWLCA Preseason Coaches Poll.