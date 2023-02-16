Florida Women’s Hoops Set to Face No.1 South Carolina

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team heads to Columbia, South Carolina, as they face off against the undefeated Gamecocks. The Gators look to snap its three-game losing streak and improve to 15-11 on the season.

Florida Gators (14-11, 3-9 SEC)

The Gators are coming into the game with a struggling 3-9 SEC record as they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 81-55 on Sunday. Florida’s performance on both the offensive and defensive side didn’t help their progression throughout the game. With 28 turnovers total, the Gators found themselves at a constant deficit. This was the second-most turnovers by the Gators this season.

Nonetheless, the Gators still have the potential to rise from defeat. Senior guard KK Deans made a record in the top-15 for three-pointers in a single season at UF with 55 total. Deans added 13 points to the Gator’s run against the Bulldogs with four field goals from the arc.

Additionally, the Gators have a 23-0 mark in holding opponents to 60 points or less.

South Carolina (25-0, 12-0 SEC)

The defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks are a force to be reckoned with. The last game they played was against No.2 LSU, and they swept them by 22 points, finishing the game 88-64. The 6-foot-7 Gamecocks guard Kamilla Cardoso dominated the paint with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Senior guard Zia Cooke added 17 points to the boards as well.

On the defensive side, senior forward Aliyah Boston is in the race to be the college women’s basketball player of the year. Boston had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to offset the Tigers.

Tip-Off

The Gators will take on the Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena Thursday. This will be the 43rd time that the teams have met. The all-time record is set at 22-20 with the Gamecocks in favor. The Gators have yet to beat a top-ranked team but an upset may be brewing.

All the action starts at 7 p.m.