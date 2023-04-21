Rays take on White Sox In Home Series

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Chicago White Sox this weekend for a three-game homestand. Friday’s game will be the first matchup between the two this season.

Rays

After tying the MLB record for most consecutive wins to start a season at 13-0, Tampa Bay has shown they plan to do some damage this season. Consecutive losses to the Blue Jays saw that streak snapped, but the AL East leading Rays boast the best record in the MLB.

If you’re gonna play ‘em, might as well win ‘em. pic.twitter.com/uAwn5ASozm — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 13, 2023

Tampa Bay is dominating MLB team rankings when it comes to hitting and fielding. They sit first in runs, BA, OBP and slugging percentage. The Rays also are first in team ERA.

Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen have each been dominant on the mound. The pair have only given up a combined 29 hits and 1 home run so far on the season.

Yandy Diaz has been lighting it up at the plate. He has six home runs for the team lead.

The Rays are still sitting on a 10-game home winning streak that they hope to extend during the weekend. Relief pitcher Calvin Faucher is expected to get the start on the mound to kick off the series for Tampa Bay.

White Sox

The White Sox sit in a very different position compared to the Rays. At 7-12, Chicago sits at fourth in the AL Central. A near wild-card birth last season will give the White Sox hope despite falling behind early in the season.

Chicago was swept by Philadelphia in its latest series.

Michael Kopech is expected to take the mound on Friday. Kopech is 0-2 so far on the season.

One bright spot so far this season for Chicago has been the play of Jake Burger. Burger has eight home runs on the year and did it in three consecutive games.

Jake Burger's new dad strength is unmatched. pic.twitter.com/W4hr3BLKDP — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 16, 2023

With two teams trending in different directions, expect the Rays to start aggressive in this weekend’s series.