Tampa Bay Comes Up Short Against Detroit, 4-2

The Tampa Bay Rays fell to the Detroit Tigers 4-2 Tuesday night to drop the series at Tropicana Field.

The Rays have lost four of their last five games to fall to 12-13 on the season. The Tigers improved to 14-10.

For the first time since 2007, the Tigers start the season unbeaten in five-straight road series.

See ya tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/j8Z94e8r7F — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 24, 2024

Rays Take Lead in Sixth

The Rays found themselves down 1-0 in the third inning after Detroit’s Riley Greene hit a home run to center field.

Tampa Bay struggled at bat throughout the game until the sixth inning.

Randy Arozarena kickstarted the inning for the Rays by hitting a single with one out. Isaac Paredes followed with a two-run homer to give the Rays a 2-1 lead.

Tigers Comeback

The Rays’ lead was short-lived, as the Tigers surged in the eighth inning to the tune of three unanswered runs.

Greene was the catalyst for the Tigers, as he hit a two-run homer to give the Tigers the 3-2 lead.

Mark Canha hit a solo home-run shortly after to extend the lead to 4-2.

Greene hit two home runs in a game for the first time in his young career. He also now leads the MLB in walks.

RILEY GREENE IS A BAD MAN. pic.twitter.com/ALmvOYOCX0 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 24, 2024

Up Next

The Rays and Tigers will face off again Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. for the series finale. The Rays will look to gain some momentum, as they hope to avoid the series sweep and get back to .500.