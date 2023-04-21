NBA Playoffs First Round Updates

Share Facebook

Round one of the NBA playoffs is finishing up and it has been nothing short of an ecstatic playoff series so far.

Where Teams Stand

The Philadelphia 76ers took their third win of their round one series against the Brooklyn Nets. The 76ers have been dominant throughout the series since their 121-101 victory in game one. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 25 points, three rebounds and three assists in their Thursday matchup. Even with sixers guard James Harden’s ejection in the third quarter, he followed right behind with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Philly is one game away from punching their ticket to round two.

The Sacramento Kings lead the reigning NBA Champions 2-1 in the first round. After two consecutive losses, Steph Curry brought his team to their first win of the series with 37 points on the board. The 114-97 Warriors win is shedding a little hope for Golden State fans as they look for another win on Saturday.

After a game one loss, the Phoenix Suns take their second victory of the series against the LA Clippers. Despite Norman Powell’s huge 42-point performance, Devin Booker came out with 45 points to bring the Suns to a 129-124 win in game three.

Game 3 Wraps Up

The Boston Celtics (2022 league runner-ups) hold a strong 2-0 lead over the Atlanta Hawks. The Celtics ran the Hawks by double-digits in both games and Hawks’ guard Trae Young has received his fair share of backlash in return. Young could ward off the “Overrated!” chants if he can turn around Hawk’s play with a win in game three on Friday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks are tied 1-1 in round one. The two will face off on Friday for round three. The Knicks took a slim first game triumph. However, the Cavs cleared them out with a 17-point deficit in game two. Darius Garland’s 32 points and seven assists helped swing the Cavs’ momentum back.

The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves close out game three of round one on Friday night. Denver leads the Wolves 2-0 on the series.

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing and could see its first round winners finalized very soon.