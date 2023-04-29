Gators Baseball Run-Rules Mizzou

Share Facebook

Twitter

The fourth-ranked Florida baseball team on Friday night only needed seven innings to defeat the Missouri Tigers with an 11-1 run-rule victory at Condron Family Ballpark.

Brandon Sproat (6-2, 4.67 ERA) shut down the Tiger offense behind consistent first-pitch strikes and extended use of the curveball. He pitched all seven innings allowing only one earned run and two hits allowed while striking out seven batters.

“It’s definitely something to build off of,” Sproat said. “In my opinion, I was a pitcher tonight instead of a thrower. That’s who I am is mixing off-speed and sneaking a fastball.”

Meanwhile, Missouri’s Chandler Murphy struggled in five innings of work with six hits allowed, four walked batters and eight earned runs allowed. The Gators hit four home runs on the night including a three-run shot from Jac Caglianone in the second inning.

With his 24th home run of the year, Caglianone is now two away from tying the program record currently held by Wyatt Langford (2022) and Matt LaPorta (2005). He is also the fourth Gator to hit at least 24 home runs in a season, joining Langford, LaPorta and Jud Fabian (2022).

“I think that may have been one of the most complete games we played all year long,” Gator head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said.

https://twitter.com/GatorsBB/status/1652093690528280581?s=20

Gators pour on the runs

The Gators quickly poured on the runs behind a six-run second inning.

After BT Riopelle (2-for-3, RBI) walked to lead off the second, Luke Heyman singled to put two on base. A sacrifice bunt from Colby Halter put the two runners in scoring position.

Tyler Shelnut (2-for-4, 4 RBI) hit his first home run in over a month with a three-run blast that traveled 436 feet. The Santa Fe College transfer last went yard in aGator 3-2 win over Siena on March 10 and now has five long balls on the season.

Missouri ended their hitless streak with a double from Ross Lovich in the fourth inning. Two batters later, the Tigers got on the board after sacrifice fly out from Luke Mann.

However, the Gators rebounded quickly in the bottom half. Michael Robertson hit his first-career home run to put the Gators up 7-1.

“It was a big deal,” O’Sullivan said. “He’s not known for home runs. The difference between last year and this year, he’s starting to impact the baseball.”

Riopelle extended the lead in the fifth inning with his own solo home run, his first in 22 days. Riopelle now has seven home runs on the year.

https://twitter.com/GatorsBB/status/1652104500705099776?s=20

The Gators plated one more in the sixth inning after Langford singled to score Cade Kurland.

https://twitter.com/GatorsBB/status/1652108196146974724?s=20

Up 9-1 and a run-rule win within sight, the Gator offense continue its offensive onslaught in the seventh inning.

Riopelle singled, stole second and reached third on a failed pickoff attempt, and Heyman walked to put two on base. Tucker Talbott pinch ran for Heyman, and after a wild pitch, reached second, which scored Riopelle.

Colby Halter walked, and a double-steal put two runners in scoring position. Shelnut, after starting the scoring, ended it with a RBI single to give the Gators a 10-run lead and the win.

Up next

The Gators and Tigers will meet again on Saturday at noon. Game two was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. start but was moved up due to inclement weather expected in the area.

Radio coverage can be found on WRUF.