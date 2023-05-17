Photo by Ellie Shreve.

Buchholz’s Creed Whittemore Receives Florida Mr. Football Award

Former Buchholz quarterback and current Mississippi State wide receiver Creed Whittemore received the Mr. Football award by the Florida Dairy Farmers on Wednesday. The award recognizes the best all-around player from the state of Florida.

Alachua County’s Superman

Whittemore lives up to his nickname, “Alachua County’s Superman,” as he becomes the first player from the county to receive the Florida Mr. Football award in its 31-year lifetime.

First-year Buchholz football head coach Chuck Bell, who was the defensive coordinator during Whittemore’s senior campaign, spoke on how he is the perfect athlete to represent the 352.

“I don’t think there’s anybody else that anyone from any school would rather have representing Alachua County right now as the lone Florida Mr. Football in the sports history of our county,” Bell said.

Former head coach Mark Whittemore, who retired at the conclusion of his son Creed’s senior season, also spoke on how special it is that Buchholz has the first Mr. Football in the county. He shared how meaningful it is for him, not only as his father, but also for all the coaches who have invested into the football program at Buchholz high school.

Meanwhile, Creed shared that the award is special for him in that it’s a testament to the team. He says that he wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the Lord, his family and his fellow Bobcats.

Senior Season

In his senior season, Whittemore led the Bobcats to a 10-3 record and a second consecutive Final Four appearance in the state’s incredibly competitive 4S classification. Whittemore’s outstanding senior season also earned him recognition as the USA Today’s Class 4S Player of the Year as well as the Scot Brantley Trophy award winner.

One may say that Whittemore recorded video game numbers this past Fall, passing for 2,533 yards with 33 touchdowns and rushing for 1,170 yards with 16 touchdowns. Whittemore was a force to be reckoned with, posting numbers that no other player from Alachua County has ever accomplished in a single season. He also proved himself on defense, recording six interceptions this season.

Bell had the following to say of Whittemore’s talent and how much he has enjoyed watching him succeed.

Additionally, Coach Whittemore spoke on how cool it was for him to watch Creed mature on the field from a father’s perspective.

Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore is coached by his father and Bobcat head coach Mark Whittemore during their game against Vanguard at Booster stadium. Photo by Ellie Shreve.

Best Memories

When Creed was asked about his favorite memory from his final year with the Black & Gold, he responded, “Definitely beating Bartram Trail in the Elite Eight. It was definitely a game that I’ll never forget.”

Bell agreed, sharing that the victory over Bartram was his favorite memory with Creed.

Meanwhile, Coach Whittemore said his favorite memory on the field with his son was the game-winning drive against Pace. With under a minute on the clock, Creed scored a touchdown and then completed a two-point conversion to win the game and keep the Bobcats’ season alive.

A Lasting Legacy

Whittemore adds his name to a list of greats who have received the award before him. Alongside notable players such as Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook, Whittemore feels honored to have his name written alongside elite company for future award winners to see.

While his high school playing days are over, Whittemore’s legacy will live on in the halls of Buchholz and on the field at Citizens. He left the following message for the younger Bobcats on the team.

The Next Chapter

From Black & Gold to Maroon & White, Whittemore is continuing his football career at Mississippi State University. Bobcat Nation and the rest of the 352 will cheer him on from 524 miles away as he takes the field at Davis Wade Stadium this fall, playing as a wide receiver for the Bulldogs.

Whittemore spoke on his transition from Gainesville to Starkville, as he enrolled early to participate in spring football.

As far as spring practice, Creed said, “It went good, I can’t complain. I feel like I presented my talents to the best of my ability. The Lord definitely blessed me this Spring with some good plays and also some bad plays so it was a learning curve but definitely in the Fall, we’ll be ready to win some games.”

 

