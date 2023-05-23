Napier Provides Updates on Gators Football

Share Facebook

On Monday night, Gators football head coach Billy Napier‘s annual speaking tour wrapped up in Gainesville in front of the Fightin’ Gator Touchdown Club. Before the event, he addressed the media. Here are some key points he made.

Florida – Georgia

On May 11, the Mayor of Jacksonville proposed the idea of the 2 years worth of renovations to TIAA Bank Field. The renovations wouldn’t affect just the Jaguars, as the Gators and Bulldogs hold their annual rivalry in the stadium.

One proposition has been moving the teams to a home and home for two years until the renovations are done. Georgia and Kirby Smart have been admit about moving the game but it’s something Napier hopes to not consider.

Per @delatorre, Florida and Georgia could be playing a home and home series in 2025 and 2026 due to potential stadium renovations from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mayor Lenny Curry says, “It will be a two year deal, where they would be out of facility for two years.” pic.twitter.com/qLZrYFBlXa — Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) May 11, 2023

Additionally, he spoke on how playing in Jacksonville affects recruiting.

Transfer Portal

The Gators have been relatively quiet in the transfer portal this offseason. The Gators have picked up five players since January and lost three players from last season to the portal.

Florida still may be in the hunt for more portal players but it is something Napier cannot speak about publicly.

On May 13, the Gators received a transfer portal commitment from FIU Offensive Lineman Lyndell Hudson. Hudson brings some much needed experience to the Florida Offense having 1,564 snaps under his belt.

Napier talked about how impressed he was with Hudson and his size.

Napier on Rule Changes

During the SEC meeting in Destin next week, the league will talk with coaches and Athletic Departments about rules that will benefit the game.

Napier spoke on some rules he would like to see.

Napier on Season Preparation

The Gators start Summer training on May 29 to prepare for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Florida opens the season on August 31 on the road against the Utah Utes.