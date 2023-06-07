SEC Network’s Greg McElroy Talks SEC Football

Share Facebook

Twitter

Former Alabama quarterback and national champion Greg McElroy sat down with Steve Russell on Sport Scene to talk SEC Football.

Sticking to an Eight Game SEC Schedule

In the beginning of the month, the SEC approved a temporary eight game conference schedule for the 2024 football season.

With Texas and Oklahoma joining the conference next Summer, the SEC seemed poised to introduce a nine game conference schedule.

However, many issues popped up among shareholders regarding competitive balance and revenue structure with an extra game. McElroy explained why he dislikes this decision.

Currently, the eight game schedule includes six games against division opponents and two cross-divisional games.

In the proposed schedule, teams would face three permanent opponents, to preserve decades-long rivalries, and six rotating opponents.

BREAKING: The SEC will play an 8-game league schedule in 2024 with no divisions, commissioner Greg Sankey announced👀 (H/T @Brett_McMurphy) Story: https://t.co/8xG75JV4Kc pic.twitter.com/kFMmpaqRlS — On3 (@On3sports) June 1, 2023

NIL Regulations in the SEC

Since the introduction of NIL deals in collegiate sports, there have been many discussions to regulate them in order to keep a competitive balance in all the leagues.

Alabama coach Nick Saban and other SEC coaches/administrators are scheduled to meet with lawmakers in Washington Wednesday to discuss possible NIL regulations.

McElroy expanded upon his view on NIL regulations.

Buried Potential for Florida

After coming off a losing season and seeing Anthony Richardson go to the draft, many experts project Florida to have somewhat disappointing year.

McElroy, though, has a different perspective when it comes to the Gators.

Last season, the Orange & Blue finished with a 6-7 record and went 3-5 in conference games.