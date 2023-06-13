Gators Secure 2024 Three Star OT Mike Williams

Share Facebook

The Gators secured a commitment from 2024 OT Mike Williams on Monday. Williams selected the Gators over Tennessee, South Carolina and Miami.

Williams is a 6’7″ 310-pound lineman from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, who attended Charles Herbert Flowers High School. Williams had already declared his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks before his recruitment was reopened on May 23.

Soon after spending his first weekend in Gainesville, he made his commitment. According to Gator Country, Williams told reporters, “Why not Florida? My parents live in Orlando, and I live with my godmother.”

Gators Coaches

When asked what made drew him to Florida he said, “The two offensive line coaches got me, not a lot of coaches do that. Coach [Rob] Sale and Coach [Darnell] Stapleton, Coach Sale has a great background, Coach Stapleton has a great background coming from the Steelers. Coach Napier also has a well-rounded background.”

The coaches went as far as sitting down to with Williams to look at film and show him how he fits into what they are looking for. “They broke down my film, did some comparison, did some comparisons to some tackles that I’m compared too.”

Fit with Florida

The Gators have struggled to get commitments from Offensive Lineman in the past out of high school, but Florida and Napier are excited for Williams as he fits what they look for in transfer portal players. He will be a big key in protecting 2024 QB DJ Lagway and helping recruit others to the Gators.

When he was in Gainesville for his visit, he enjoyed the bonds that he was able to create with other team members and how they were able to display those bonds both on and off the field.

The three-star athlete stated that he intends to attend the Gators recruiting BBQ on July 29.

Williams is a member of the elite 2024 class, which also includes five stars LB Myles Graham and QB DJ Lagway. He is the Gators’ first lineman in the class and the ninth 2024 commitment for Florida.