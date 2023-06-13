Denver Nuggets Win NBA Finals

Share Facebook

The Denver Nuggets sealed their victory in the NBA Finals by defeating the Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday.

YOUR DENVER NUGGETS ARE THE 2023 NBA CHAMPIONS 🏆#bRINGItIn pic.twitter.com/aOHqbUYwOx — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 13, 2023

Miami Heat in NBA Finals

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat surpassed all expectations to become the first play-in team and the second eight-seed (after the 1998–99 New York Knicks) to advance to the NBA Finals.

The Heat held a two-point lead at the end of a back-and-forth first quarter. Miami maintained its lead over Denver, which it had increased to a game-high 10 points until it was reduced to seven points at halftime.

We made history, don’t let them tell you differently. Thank you #HEATNation for always riding with us and FOR us! pic.twitter.com/13lHBcEvAW — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 13, 2023

The Nuggets would go on to defeat the Heat 50-38 in the second half as the Heat had no response for them. Miami’s offense appeared to be having trouble, only shooting 34.4% from the field and 25.7% from beyond the arc.

Throughout the entire series, Jimmy Butler simply didn’t click, never scoring more than 28 points.

Additionally, the game marked former Gator Udonis Haslem’s final appearance for the Heat as a player.

Denver Nuggets in NBA Finals

In the 47 years of the team’s existence, the Nuggets earned their first championship. It was the first time the squad had succeeded in getting through the final hurdle to win the Western Finals.

Denver displayed dominance throughout the whole series, never letting up. In games one, three, and four, the Nuggets won by scores of 11, 13, and 15 points.

What are they going to say now? pic.twitter.com/6I8eHAqGPK — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 13, 2023

Following a historic playoff performance, Nikola Jokic was named the Finals MVP. Jokic is the second international center to earn the Finals MVP award, following Hakeem Olajuwon, who won it back-to-back in 1994 and 1995. He is also the fifth player born outside the United States to get the award.

Jokic, Murray, and Gordon were unable to be contained by the Heat.

Future for Both Teams

Furthermore, the Nuggets aim to become the 14th team to win back-to-back championships, while the Heat aim to bounce back next season. Miami will enter free agency seeking to locate a missing championship component.