Wizards, Former Gator Bradley Beal Working Together in Trade Talks

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Washington Wizards have begun working with three-time NBA All-Star guard Bradley Beal to discuss possible trades this offseason.

Report: Washington Wizards expected to eventually enter full rebuild https://t.co/UicJSr9K0X — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 7, 2023

Beal, one of the most successful Gators of all time, is in the midst of a five-year, $251 million contract he signed with Washington prior to the 2022-2023 season.

Beal has a specifically interesting amount of leverage in trade negotiations due to his contract being the only one in the NBA with a no-trade clause. This special clause gives Beal autonomy to choose the next team he wants to go to, on top of the ability to decide on similar benefits for his next contract.

Wizards team president Michael Winger and Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports now look to work with Beal in any possible offers that might their way.

So, let’s take a dive into what some of those offers might look like — and which seem the most realistic.

Miami Scores?

"I think Miami would get back to the finals." — @ColinCowherd on Bradley Beal's potential fit with the Heat pic.twitter.com/V2oWth2tLf — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 15, 2023

As it currently stands, Miami is the betting favorite to pick up Beal in a trade situation. And the Heat do have a realistic avenue to get to Beal through their younger talent pool with a guy like Tyler Herro.

After coming so close to a championship and falling just short yet again, it only seems right that this offseason that Pat Riley and co. look to make a splash.

The stellar coaching staff in South Beach makes for a fantastic environment to any player who is hungry to win. A guy like Beal, who’s experienced more losing than winning in his career, would presumably be overjoyed to join a winning culture like Miami’s.

Showtime?

Speaking of younger talent, the Lakers have a large talent pool that they can pull from as well.

This would help entice the Wizards into an opportunity to get proven young talent to support their rebuild.

D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves had differing playoff runs, as far as performances went, this season. But both would likely be very much on the block in any move for the Wizard’s star.

For the Lakers, one would think that a LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Beal trio would be an easier alternative than any moves for Kyrie Irving might be.

Beal in the Big Apple?

The Knicks’ front office has reportedly shown interest in a trade package for Beal.

And, although unlikely, it’s tough to argue Beal wouldn’t be an awesome addition in New York next to Jalen Brunson. Beal would provide some much-needed scoring and star-power to New York, helping complete their roster.

Considering that the Wizards are in a rebuilding phase as it is, it would make sense for the Wizards to pick up some younger talent if a trade were to take place. And the Knicks have a ton to offer.