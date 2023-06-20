College World Series: Four Teams Look to Avoid Elimination

An exciting day is set for Day 5 of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. In the first game, the TCU Horned Frogs face off against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in a highly anticipated rematch. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Volunteers take on the LSU Tigers in a clash of offensive powerhouses. Brace for intense battles on the diamond and expect the unexpected. TCU vs Oral Roberts Good Morning! Let’s play some baseball today. #FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/5JPTQnUzwL — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) June 20, 2023 TCU and the Oral Roberts lock horns once again for a spot in the semifinals.

Last time these teams met, Oral Roberts pulled off a stunning comeback, snatching a 6-5 victory with a jaw-dropping ninth-inning rally, fueled by Blaze Brothers’ heroic home run. Can lightning strike twice, or will TCU seek redemption? First pitch is scheduled for Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. It’s do-or-die time for both squads. The winner advances to take on the formidable Florida Gators, while the loser’s dreams of CWS glory comes crashing down.

Oral Roberts has been a force to be reckoned with, showcasing their tenacity and resilience throughout the tournament. Although they fell just short against the Gators Sunday, their performance instilled fear in the hearts of their opponents.

Meanwhile, TCU narrowly escaped elimination in a nail-biting clash against the Virginia Cavaliers Sunday. Pitching will play a crucial role in this contest. The team’s have yet to announce a starter, but both pitching staff’s will have to step up in order to advance.

In the night game, the Tennessee Volunteers take on the LSU Tigers in a Omaha rematch.

Tennessee is riding high after their impressive 6-4 victory over Stanford Monday. Jared Dickey was terrific at the plate, going 3-for-5 with an RBI. LSU suffered a tough 3-2 loss to Wake Forest Monday, but Tre’ Morgan brought his A-game. With a double, a triple and an RBI, he proved he’s a threat at the plate.

When it comes to scoring runs, Tennessee has been no slouch, averaging a remarkable 7.9 runs per game. The Tigers’ lineup, however, may be even better, putting up an impressive 9.4 runs per game. Keep an eye on Tennessee’s Christian Moore, who’s been on a postseason tear, blasting three doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs throughout the postseason.

Though, don’t underestimate LSU’s Dylan Crews, who’s been wreaking havoc at the plate with a jaw-dropping .474/.615/.789 slash line. Crews is projected to go in the top 3 of the 2023 MLB Draft. Gavin Dugas has also been a key contributor, displaying his prowess with a .385 average, two homers and three RBIs.