Photo courtesy of @GatorsBB via Twitter.

Gators Baseball Remains Undefeated in Omaha

Ellie Shreve June 19, 2023 Uncategorized 425 Views

The Gators defeated Oral Roberts 5-4 on Sunday to remain in the College World Series winners’ bracket. Florida improves to 2-0 in Omaha.

Waldrep Shoves

In his third NCAA Tournament outing, Gators starter Hurston Waldrep tossed six innings, giving up one run, seven hits and three walks. Waldrep struck out 12 and earned his 10th win of the season. Waldrep now has a 3-0 record and 0.86 ERA in the NCAA Tournament. Throughout his three tournament starts, he pitched 21 innings, surrendering 15 hits and two runs, walking seven and striking out 37.

In his dominant performance, Waldrep has become the fourth-ever Gators pitcher to strike out double-digit batters at the College World Series. He joins Gator Greats such as Alex Faedo, Jackson Kowar and Brady Singer. Additionally, Waldrep’s 12 K is tied with Singer for the second-best by a Florida pitcher in the College World Series.

Gators Remain on Top

The Gator offense struck first. Ty Evans would break open the scoring with a two-out, two-run shot to right center field. The home run marked his second of the postseason in as many at-bats. In doing so, Evans becomes the first-ever Gator to homer in both of their first two games in the College World Series.

Following an Oral Roberts run on a bases-loaded two-out grounder, Wyatt Langford would receive a home run call before being overturned and ruled foul. Josh Rivera would seek revenge by going deep to left. His 18th home run of the season would give Florida a 3-1 advantage over Oral Roberts in the top of the fourth. Luke Heyman would follow up by blasting a two-run bomb to make it a 5-1 lead for the Gators.

Golden Eagles Rally Late

Sunday night’s game saw yet another dramatic finish for Gators baseball. The Golden Eagles cut the lead to one run in the bottom of the ninth. With the bases loaded and the game-tying run on third base, Florida reliever Cade Fisher sat down ORU’s Jacob Goodman on a fly ball to center to end the game.

Fisher took over on the mound in the bottom of the eighth after the umpires forced Florida to replace closer Brandon Neely due to one-too-many mound visits.

Up Next

The Gators remain confident after winning two-straight, however they understand in the game of baseball no matchup can be overlooked. Florida will next play the winner of Tuesday’s elimination game between TCU and Oral Roberts. The national semifinals will take place on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.

About Ellie Shreve

Ellie is a third-year sports and media journalism major at the University of Florida.

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Gators Open College World Series With Win over Virginia

Florida baseball opened the Men’s College World Series in a thrilling fashion on Friday. The …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties