Rays vs Orioles

The (51 – 24) Tampa Bay Rays face off the (44 – 27) Baltimore Orioles in a 2-game series. Currently, the Rays are No.1 in the league and the Orioles are No.4. In their last matchup, the Orioles beat the Rays in a 3-game series (2 -1). The game starts at 6:40 p.m.

The Rays Season

The Rays are having an amazing season with the best record in the league and 2nd leading in home runs. The last time the Tampa Rays appeared in the World Series was in 2020. They lost to LA Dodgers (4 – 2). The Rays are now looking to make a return to the World Series and bring home their first-ever World Series Championship.

The Rays are having a great year for pitching as well as being ranked second in the league with a 3.49 ERA. In batting, they are ranked fifth in the league with a .263 batting average.

The Orioles Season

The Orioles are having a great season with the 4th best record in the league and 13th leading in home runs. The last time the Orioles appeared in the world series was in 1983. They won their 3rd World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Orioles are only two games behind the No.2 Braves who are (46 – 26).

In pitching they are ranked 15th in the league with a 4.15 ERA. In batting, they are ranked 12th in the league with a .256 average.

Starting our two-game series in St. Pete. pic.twitter.com/WYZy6v8cUK — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 20, 2023

Players to look out for

At batting for the Tampa Bay Rays make sure to keep your eye out for Yandy Diaz who has a .302 batting average, 36 RBI and 12 HR. Make sure to look out for Randy Arozarena who is averaging .288 at bat, 48 RBI and 13 HR.

At Pitching for the Rays Shane McClanahan is pitching a 2.12 ERA in only 15 games. He is leading the team with 97 strikeouts.

At batting for the Baltimore Orioles, Austin Hays is leading the team batting average of .320. Ryan Mountcastle is dangerous at bat with 39 RBI, 11 HR and a .227 batting average.

At pitching for the Orioles Tyler Wells is Pitching a 3.20 ERA with 82 strikeouts leading the team in both of those categories.