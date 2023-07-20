Jason Marshall Talks Gator Football’s Future

Share Facebook

With SEC Media Day concluding Thursday, Gator football fans received a compact update on the state of the team. Wednesday, reporters interviewed cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. Subject matter concerned his thoughts on the incoming season and personal mentality coming into his junior year. Last season, Marshall boasted an impressive 29 tackles, eight pass breakups, one TFL, one interception and a quarterback hurry. With the tail end of his collegiate career upon him, Marshall’s said he has something to prove.

“Coming In With A Chip On Our Shoulder”

Firstly, Marshall had high praise for the second year of the Napier era. With the incoming recruiting class getting acquainted with their new UF environment, Marshall kept it simple when describing the team’s mentality coming into the new season. He gave his view on the team’s experiences while the cameras have been out of the picture.

In addition, Marshall was asked about the recruiting trail. The Miami cornerback made sure to communicate to the media why he has so much faith in Gator football. He said he wants to “shock the world” and give Florida the proper recognition it deserves in such a high-powered football state.

“A Big Change”

Obviously, Florida’s defense was added to the menu of questions on media day for the junior. Marshall detailed his experience dealing with the energy that the Napier era has put into Marshall’s side of the field. With his best season yet taking place last year, it makes sense that the corner would have this amount of confidence in his coaches.

With the end of his collegiate career in sight, Marshall was also prodded on his NFL aspirations. He described how he had been preparing for a possible spot in the draft when he decides to place himself in an SEC environment.

In conclusion, the mentality of this Gator football team seems promising. With summer training camps ending soon, hopefully this Florida team can exceed expectations. With a 6-7 record in 2022, the Gators will hope to see improvement in the second year of the Napier era.