Kingsley Eguakun Talks Gator Football

Florida Gators center Kingsley Eguakun discussed the upcoming 2023 season at SEC Media Days Wednesday. Eguakun talked about head coach Billy Napier, his leadership skills and how the team will progress without quarterback Anthony Richardson.

From Florida with Love

Eguakun shared his life-long connection with the University of Florida. He said a majority of his family were Gators. The lineman continued to share how although he was born in Nashville, Tennessee, Gator blood has always been running through his veins.

Eguakun explained why he chose to attend Florida. He said he was able to stay close to home with the ability to stay connected with family. Additionally, he talked about the love he has for the culture that Gator football comes with. He said he loves the atmosphere of The Swamp, the culture of the fans and the energy the campus brings on gamedays.

Trust in Billy Napier

Despite losing No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft, the offensive lineman said he is confident with the system that second year head coach Billy Napier is building. He said the key goal for the team is to be efficient and to have players buying into the system because he believes the Gators have the firepower to accomplish something great.

Traits of a Leader

Eguakun explained how he helps his teammates stay motivated when they are facing tough situations. He said he never lets the pressure get to him and keeping composure is important as a leader, especially with the experience that he holds being his fifth year in the program. His main goals are to win games, which emphasizes his selflessness to the team. He understands the time and energy that goes into being an efficient team and it shows. This is a valuable trait that most players need in order to succeed as an athlete and a person.

Eguakun said he’s more than confident in his teammates and coaching staff for the upcoming season. He has no doubt in his mind that the season will be one for the books as long as the team is winning games and conquering new heights. He believes they have all the tools necessary to make the system work efficiently for Florida football.