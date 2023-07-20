Florida offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Kingsley Eguakun Talks Gator Football

Ramon Sanchez IV July 20, 2023 College Football, Gators Football, SEC 434 Views

Florida Gators center Kingsley Eguakun discussed the upcoming 2023 season at SEC Media Days Wednesday. Eguakun talked about head coach Billy Napier, his leadership skills and how the team will progress without quarterback Anthony Richardson.

From Florida with Love

Eguakun shared his life-long connection with the University of Florida. He said a majority of his family were Gators. The lineman continued to share how although he was born in Nashville, Tennessee, Gator blood has always been running through his veins.

Eguakun explained why he chose to attend Florida. He said he was able to stay close to home with the ability to stay connected with family. Additionally, he talked about the love he has for the culture that Gator football comes with. He said he loves the atmosphere of The Swamp, the culture of the fans and the energy the campus brings on gamedays.

Trust in Billy Napier

Despite losing No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft, the offensive lineman said he is confident with the system that second year head coach Billy Napier is building. He said the key goal for the team is to be efficient and to have players buying into the system because he believes the Gators have the firepower to accomplish something great.

 

Traits of a Leader

Eguakun explained how he helps his teammates stay motivated when they are facing tough situations. He said he never lets the pressure get to him and keeping composure is important as a leader, especially with the experience that he holds being his fifth year in the program. His main goals are to win games, which emphasizes his selflessness to the team. He understands the time and energy that goes into being an efficient team and it shows. This is a valuable trait that most players need in order to succeed as an athlete and a person.

Eguakun said he’s more than confident in his teammates and coaching staff for the upcoming season. He has no doubt in his mind that the season will be one for the books as long as the team is winning games and conquering new heights. He believes they have all the tools necessary to make the system work efficiently for Florida football.

About Ramon Sanchez IV

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Pat Dooley’s High Five (July 21st)

Now that SEC Media Days are over, it’s only five+ more weeks until the start …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties