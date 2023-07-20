Nick Saban Talks Alabama Football at SEC Media Day

Share Facebook

Ten-time SEC Champion, six-time National Champion and five-time SEC Coach of the Year Nick Saban spoke on Day 3 of SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tennessee. Saban was hired as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2007 and has been running the program since. He spent time as head coach with Michigan State, Toledo and LSU before taking over the Tide.

Saban led LSU to a national championship in 2003, as well as winning two conference titles during his reign in Baton Rouge. He first made a gigantic splash in college football when he lead Alabama to a perfect season in 2009, winning the national title with a 14-0 record. The 2009 national title win over Texas made Saban the first coach to earn a national title at two schools. Saban’s resume reflects the success of Alabama and sets a high bar for what football fans expect from a high-achieving program.

During his time on the podium, Saban talked quarterback disputes, player development, staff changes and additions and more on what’s to come this season.

Challenges

For the Crimson Tide, it’s been longer than expected since the team lifted the national championship trophy. They fell to Georgia in the 2021 National Champiponship, and failed to make it to the SEC Championship last season. Sometimes, it’s difficult to believe an efficient program with a legendary head coach would have the same challenges as their peer SEC teams. But Saban said the team always has questions marks and they’re never a “shoe-in” for the national championship. Additionally, he talked about the challenges the team has had to overcome to compete at a high level, as well as how previous years don’t impact the present.

Quarterback Talk and Developing Players

This season, the Crimson Tide are replacing quarterback Bryce Young. Young was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and won the Heisman Trophy in 2021. Also, he led Alabama to a SEC Championship that same year. Saban said the spot needs to be earned and a timeline for a selection does not exist. Many coaches across all sports talk about staying ready when your number is called. This has been crucial in making sure everyone is developing at the pace they need to in order to be prepared. Not only is the starting quarterback spot important, but role players playing behind the quarterback are equally as important.

Coach Additions and Departures

After the departure of former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, Saban had to fill the position. In February, Saban picked Tommy Rees, the former Notre Dame offensive coordinator, to run the offense.

“I think [Tommy Rees] is one of the best young coaches I’ve seen in a long time,” Saban said.

Despite the age gap between the two, Saban had nothing but good things to say about his new offensive coordinator. Rees previously was the quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame for six years and ran the offense the past three seasons before arriving in Tuscaloosa. Saban spoke about Rees’ relationship with players and the overall chemistry with a young, driven coach.

What’s Next for Bama Football

Overall, Saban gave a glimpse of where the program stands and what they’re working towards for the future. He touched on how vital the development of a transitioning team is and what it would look like pertaining to the newcomers who have the responsibility of doing their part to propel the team forward. The challenge of the year comes down to the development in young players with hopes of keeping the tradition of playing winning football alive.

