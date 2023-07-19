Sam Pittman Takes Podium at SEC Media Days

Share Facebook

Sam Pittman, head coach of Arkansas Football, took the podium to speak on Day 3 of SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tennessee. Pittman is entering his fourth year with the Razorbacks and is coming off of a 7-6 record last season. Additionally, the team defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the Liberty Bowl.

Recruiting Woes

Pittman started off with the program’s recruitment disappointments. Pittman and Arkansas want to focus on recruiting 25 high school players each season. They have been unable to reach that number in the past seasons, falling short by four high school recruits. Aside from difficulties in their recruiting aspirations, Arkansas took a big hit from the transfer portal last season. After defensive back Khari Johnson and defensive end Eric Thomas Jr. decided to enter the transfer portal, Arkansas had an influx of players leaving the program.

Ready for Rivalries

When asked about team rivalries, Pittman had nothing but positivity to share, saying he’s is excited to take on Texas A&M in the upcoming season. The Razorbacks fell short against the Aggies last season and they’re looking for revenge in the fall. Nonetheless, he did not see the game as a loss but a learning opportunity.

Additionally, Pittman views Missouri as Arkansas’ biggest rivals. While Razorback fans may believe that the real rivalry is between Texas A&M or LSU, Pittman believes it’s Missouri.

New Additions

Ben Sowders was hired as the new strength and conditioning coach to help the team close out games. Pittman said he thought the Razorbacks were bullied too often.

He also talked about what led him to hire new defensive coordinator Travis Williams. He said he liked his style and the positivity Williams brings to the program. He believes his positive nature and prior experience in the SEC can help deter players from entering the transfer portal.

Arkansas will open its season against Western Carolina Sept. 2 at 4 p.m. in Fayetteville.