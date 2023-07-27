Gators Commit Myles Graham to Play Final Year at Buchholz

Share Facebook

Twitter

Florida linebacker commit Myles Graham will be moving a little closer to his future home in The Swamp. Monday, Graham announced he will be transferring to Buchholz High School in Gainesville for his senior year. The surefire tackling linebacker will be a force for the Bobcats this fall. Graham will be expected to play the weakside linebacker position for Buchholz. Moreover, with the impressive athleticism that he possesses, he’ll be making plays all around the second level in 2023.

The 2024 recruiting class for the Florida Gators football team is nothing short of impressive. Head coach Billy Napier has done a strong job on the recruiting trail recently. As the Gators continue to build the culture for what it takes to be a premiere program, recruiting plays a major role in the process. The 2024 class is currently ranked third on both the 247Sports website and On3, as well. The beginning of this recruiting cycle started with the commitment of Graham, who was the very first player to commit to Florida for what would become the best recruiting class Gators fans have seen in recent history.

https://twitter.com/big_Ken8/status/1683599148740759552?s=20

Graham’s High School Journey

Graham is no stranger to changing high schools. He attended Evangelical Christian School as a sophomore in Fort Myers in 2021. Then for or his junior year, Graham would go on to transfer to Woodward Academy in Winter Park, Georgia. After a successful sophomore and junior campaign, the Gators came knocking on the door.

As the son of former Gators running back Earnest Graham, Myles hopes to continue the Graham legacy in Gainesville.

An Impressive Recruiting Profile

Graham is well-known for being one of the most talented linebackers in the 2024 class. The 247Sports composite currently has him as the eighth-ranked prospect in the state of Florida. This is an especially impressive ranking considering the state of Florida produces some of the best high school talent year in and year out. On a broader scale, Graham’s recruiting profile still impresses. 247 has him as the nation’s No. 43 overall player regardless of position. Within his linebacker position, he is the fourth-ranked linebacker in the class of 2024.

As Graham bounced around high schools his sophomore and junior year, his talents always shined on the field. He has proven to be an extremely productive defender, totaling 63 tackles and five sacks in 2022. As Graham relocates to Gainesville, Napier will have one of his most elite commits right in his backyard. Although Graham will have to wait another year to represent the Orange and Blue, he won’t be shy to show out for the Bobcats this season.